Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock Position Raised by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 144.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 300.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 31,413 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 4.3 %

SIG stock opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.03.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $576,303.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $770,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,007,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,646,367. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,283 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $576,303.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,179 shares of company stock worth $6,745,295. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

