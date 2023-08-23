Secret Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.31 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, Secret has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and $1,337.42 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00161256 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00049376 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00028555 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00015222 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003887 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00245024 USD and is up 3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $278.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

