Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 310 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $387.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $394.71 and its 200 day moving average is $356.94. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $261.80 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.