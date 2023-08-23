Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,294 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIO. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.99. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.