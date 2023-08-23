Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 12,199 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 33.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $206.59 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.25 and a 1-year high of $207.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.91.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

