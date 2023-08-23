Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,207 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,452,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,311,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,980 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,125,202.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,666,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after buying an additional 2,666,729 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after buying an additional 1,492,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,570,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,781,000 after buying an additional 691,694 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EZU opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.10.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

