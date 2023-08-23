Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $749,541,000 after purchasing an additional 73,735 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,967,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,094,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,992,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $527,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock worth $2,444,113 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $129.45 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.40. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.