SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.81. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $292,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

