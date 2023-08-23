SALT (SALT) Reaches One Day Volume of $19,515.67

SALT (SALT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SALT has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $19,515.67 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014783 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,459.10 or 1.00028999 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002464 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02125946 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18,774.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

