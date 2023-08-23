Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A (NASDAQ:SGMT) Announces Earnings Results

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($35.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($35.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGMT opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $18.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New purchased 30,000 shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,850,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,604,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,850,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,604,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 46,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

