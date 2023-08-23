Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $166.00

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 166 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 164 ($2.09), with a volume of 476772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.80 ($2.09).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sabre Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 93 ($1.19) to GBX 153 ($1.95) in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 138.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 123.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £389 million, a PE ratio of 3,900.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

