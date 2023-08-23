Rune (RUNE) Trading 13% Higher Over Last Week

Rune (RUNE) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Rune has a market cap of $33,920.88 and approximately $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rune has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Rune token can now be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00006534 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.68460469 USD and is down -8.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

