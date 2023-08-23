Ruffer LLP Decreases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ruffer LLP cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 121,121 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.7% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $48,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META traded up $8.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,809,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,068,270. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.48. The company has a market cap of $761.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,665 shares of company stock worth $12,265,932. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

