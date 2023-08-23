RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 6.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 134,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $80,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in RTX by 9.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna cut their target price on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

RTX Trading Up 0.8 %

RTX traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,458,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,089. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.19. The company has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

