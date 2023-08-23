Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $89.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.33 and its 200 day moving average is $84.71. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,866 shares of company stock worth $850,439 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

