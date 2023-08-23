Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHRD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $157.48 on Wednesday. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $164.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.64.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $177,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,843,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $177,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,843,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $438,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,514,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,950. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Chord Energy by 87.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

