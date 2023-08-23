Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.88

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.88 and traded as low as C$53.23. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$53.43, with a volume of 1,731,818 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCI.B. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.75 to C$72.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

