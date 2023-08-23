Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Robert Half has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Robert Half has a payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Robert Half to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Robert Half stock opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.25.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 21.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 56,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 535,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,309,000 after acquiring an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 15.6% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 25.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,936,000 after acquiring an additional 100,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHI. UBS Group began coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

