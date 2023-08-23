RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis Sells 58,222 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,662,820.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,551,434.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $2,029,211.78.
RingCentral Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.63. 841,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $49.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in RingCentral by 17,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.
