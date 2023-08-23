RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis Sells 58,222 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,662,820.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,551,434.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $2,029,211.78.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.63. 841,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in RingCentral by 17,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

