Richards Packaging Income to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI)

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Richards Packaging Income Price Performance

Richards Packaging Income has a fifty-two week low of C$25.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$108.87 million for the quarter.

Richards Packaging Income Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

