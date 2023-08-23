Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stake Cut by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,516,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,628,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 243,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,145.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,846 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 416.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 11,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $271,372.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at $79,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,871 shares of company stock valued at $330,143. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.