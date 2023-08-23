Reviewing CFSB Bancorp (CFSB) & The Competition

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CFSB Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

CFSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFSB Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.28, indicating that their average share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CFSB Bancorp $11.34 million $1.45 million 31.52 CFSB Bancorp Competitors $1.17 billion $259.25 million 14.40

This table compares CFSB Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CFSB Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CFSB Bancorp. CFSB Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CFSB Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFSB Bancorp 12.75% 1.92% 0.41% CFSB Bancorp Competitors 14.90% 7.45% 0.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CFSB Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CFSB Bancorp Competitors 342 1649 1173 49 2.29

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 229.27%. Given CFSB Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CFSB Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

CFSB Bancorp rivals beat CFSB Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers one- to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of investment grade investment securities and liquid assets comprising the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal obligations, mutual funds, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, and online bill pay services. The company operates through three full-service banking offices and one limited-service branch office in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC.

