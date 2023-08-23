Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 13,043 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,043 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.39. The stock had a trading volume of 42,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.