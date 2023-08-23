Resources Management Corp CT ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 233.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starr International Co. Inc. lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% during the first quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 849,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 648,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 41,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,760.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 575,439 shares during the period. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% during the first quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust now owns 494,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 29.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 102,463 shares during the period.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.25 to $13.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BCSF

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.