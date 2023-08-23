Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2,152.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Bank of America decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.02. 58,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,066. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.93. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

