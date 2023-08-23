Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 2,049 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

ARE stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.12. 46,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $108.81 and a one year high of $172.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.81.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

