Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 17,564 Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 67,553.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,564 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Embecta were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMBC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Embecta by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Embecta by 493.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Embecta in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Embecta by 853.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Embecta by 728.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Embecta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Embecta from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Embecta Stock Performance

EMBC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 49,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,463. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.43. Embecta Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.07 million. Embecta had a net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Embecta’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Embecta

In related news, CEO Devdatt Kurdikar bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,891.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Embecta news, CEO Devdatt Kurdikar purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 244,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,891.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Z. Mann purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $101,849.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,066.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,325 shares of company stock worth $311,077 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Embecta Profile

(Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.