Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $24.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,740,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 283,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,106,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,851,000 after purchasing an additional 562,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 57,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 28,950 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

