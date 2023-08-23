Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $5.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.13. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $19.88 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PXD. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $265.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $235.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.93. The firm has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

