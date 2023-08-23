Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.81.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 57,001 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $132,812.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Rent the Runway news, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 15,011 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $34,975.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 57,001 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $132,812.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 269,683 shares of company stock valued at $564,309 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 207,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 72,897 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 65,561 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,633,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 41,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 25,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 453,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

RENT stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Rent the Runway has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

