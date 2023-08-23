Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stake Raised by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1,084.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth about $401,912,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:RGA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,677. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.90 and its 200 day moving average is $141.05. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.29 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.64.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

