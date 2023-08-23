Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 6,151 Shares

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 6,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $20,236.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,117,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,826,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 6,151 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $20,236.79.

On Monday, August 14th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 15,275 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $51,324.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 11,723 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $41,264.96.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 9,465 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $31,518.45.

On Monday, August 7th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 15,463 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $53,192.72.

On Friday, August 4th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 9,745 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $33,425.35.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,182 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $43,124.28.

On Monday, July 31st, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 26,774 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $97,992.84.

On Friday, July 28th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 18,030 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $61,482.30.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,498 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $41,243.40.

Redwire Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Redwire stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. 122,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,481. The company has a market cap of $211.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. Redwire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Redwire had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 530.39%. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDW. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Redwire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwire by 97.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Redwire during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Redwire during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Redwire by 719.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

