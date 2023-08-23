Realty Income (NYSE:O) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.89.

NYSE:O opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $71.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 228.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,287,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Realty Income by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,068,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,885,000 after purchasing an additional 32,882 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 172,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

