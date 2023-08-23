Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for TopBuild Corp. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for TopBuild in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.99. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $17.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.41 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $284.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.47 and its 200 day moving average is $229.10. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $307.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TopBuild by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,394,000 after acquiring an additional 49,620 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 834.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,726,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.31, for a total transaction of $578,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,290.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 2,700 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.31, for a total value of $578,637.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,290.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,749 shares of company stock worth $3,847,447 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

