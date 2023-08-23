Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Kellogg Cut by Analyst (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kellogg in a research report issued on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Kellogg’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on K. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $60.76 on Monday. Kellogg has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $77.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average is $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $6,594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,017,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $39,088,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Kellogg by 63.7% during the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 63,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 440,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,675,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 237.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth $1,167,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

