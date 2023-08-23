Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Increased by Zacks Research

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

GILD has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $76.35 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

