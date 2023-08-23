Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for DoorDash, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DoorDash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DASH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.73.

Shares of DASH opened at $77.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.62. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $92.61.

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $630,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $9,508,401.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $630,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,118 shares in the company, valued at $43,263,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 832,132 shares of company stock valued at $64,751,864. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 9.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in DoorDash by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 10.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in DoorDash by 4.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

