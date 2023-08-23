Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Plans Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PMM)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 99,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

In other Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 8,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $51,588.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 8,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $51,588.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,511.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,883.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,892 shares of company stock valued at $101,104. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $1,287,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,026,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 148,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 120,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 36.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 84,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

