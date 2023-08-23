Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Purple Biotech Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBT opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. Purple Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Purple Biotech in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Purple Biotech by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

