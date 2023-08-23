Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Primo Water from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primo Water in a report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Primo Water Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 556.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 26.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $16.47.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Primo Water had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

See Also

