Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PERI has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. VNET Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PERI

Perion Network Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $42.75.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $178.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth $3,553,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Perion Network by 54.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 27,645 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Perion Network by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 475.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 30,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.