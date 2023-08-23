PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 722,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,715 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $149,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, reaching $178.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,039,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,188. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $245.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

