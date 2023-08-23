Paycom Software, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:PAYC)

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2023

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the software maker on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

Paycom Software has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Paycom Software to earn $7.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC opened at $286.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $262.11 and a 1-year high of $378.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.15 and a 200-day moving average of $302.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 37.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Paycom Software by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PAYC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAYC

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.