Paycom Software, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the software maker on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

Paycom Software has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Paycom Software to earn $7.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

PAYC opened at $286.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $262.11 and a 1-year high of $378.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.15 and a 200-day moving average of $302.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 37.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Paycom Software by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.53.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

