Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 314,859 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 279,469 shares.The stock last traded at $14.22 and had previously closed at $14.39.

The company has a market cap of $764.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06.

Patria Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 129.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,934,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $822,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Patria Investments by 48.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,970 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

