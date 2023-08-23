Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 314,859 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 279,469 shares.The stock last traded at $14.22 and had previously closed at $14.39.
The company has a market cap of $764.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 129.87%.
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
