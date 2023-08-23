OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) PT Raised to $14.00 at Truist Financial

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $11.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.94 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $32,928,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,960,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,916,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $32,928,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,960,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,916,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $103,463.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,342.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,598,658 shares of company stock valued at $46,489,713. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 94.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

