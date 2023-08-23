One Capital Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,441 shares of company stock worth $360,685,325 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.7 %

LLY stock opened at $553.66 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $556.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $472.83 and its 200 day moving average is $409.36. The company has a market capitalization of $525.58 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

