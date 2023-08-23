One Capital Management LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

