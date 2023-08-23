One Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDG. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 137,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 187.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 57,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,782,000.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SDG opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a one year low of $68.51 and a one year high of $83.75. The stock has a market cap of $380.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.72.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.6767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Featured Stories

