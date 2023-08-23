One Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Paychex Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.45 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $136.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.04 and a 200-day moving average of $113.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

