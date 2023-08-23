One Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Motco increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 623.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $61.45.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

